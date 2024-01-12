Watch: Prince Andrew will be 'tearing his hair out' as Epstein scandal won't go away | Royal Insight

The release of the latest documents surrounding the Epstein files has brought Prince Andrew’s ties to the disgraced billionaire paedophile back to the front pages.

In the first episode of Royal Insight this year, Camilla Tominey, associate editor at The Telegraph, explains how the “new court documents once again lay bare quite sordid, deeply personal and intimate revelations about the Duke’s alleged conduct”.

Camilla discusses how this scandal will never go away for Prince Andrew, saying: “When the public think of Epstein, the first name people associate him with is the Duke of York”. She explains that there is not a strength in numbers argument here, as Prince Andrew may have once hoped. The more names involved in the scandal does not take away the spotlight from the royal.

“There is no way the King wants his reign to be dogged by yet more allegations against his disgraced brother,” Camilla says. “The idea of the Duke of York having any return to royal life looked slim last year, but the public will definitely be against him returning back to public life now.”

She adds: “Prince Andrew has not been found guilty in a court of law but the public has found him guilty of a gross error of judgement by maintaining a relationship with Epstein ... What was he doing staying at the home of someone who was effectively described as a paedophile?”

