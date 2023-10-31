Watch: Pro-Palestinian activist throws box of rodents on floor of McDonald’s

Footage uploaded to TikTok shows the rodents were dyed in red, green and black colours - Twitter

A pro-Palestinian activist sparked panic inside a McDonald’s restaurant after he released a box of mice just yards from customers.

Video circulating on social media shows a man with a Palestinian flag wrapped around his head pulling up outside a fast food branch in Star City in Birmingham on Monday before grabbing the box of rodents from the vehicle’s boot.

The camera then follows the man as he walks past children outside the restaurant before entering and throwing dozens of mice on the floor, causing those inside to jump back in apparent shock.

He then calmly leaves before shouts of “Free f------ Palestine” and “F--- Israel” can be heard.

At the end of the video, a recording of a phone call is also played as one man is heard boasting: “All the alarms are going off” and that “the doors are closed”.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

A second voice adds: “Successful mission”.

During the video, a note flashes up calling for boycotts of McDonald’s, Starbucks and Disney for allegedly showing support to Israel.

The footage which was uploaded to TikTok shows the rodents were dyed in red, green and black colours in apparent preparation for the stunt, while fake number plates that read “PAIISTN” and “Free Palestine” were also shown.

The Telegraph has contacted West Midlands Police for comment.

Palestine flag-coloured rats were released into a McDonald’s in Birmingham - Twitter

McDonald’s said the restaurant would be inspected after it was “fully sanitised” following the incident.

A spokesperson told LBC: “We are aware of an incident in our Birmingham Star City restaurant this evening where a number of mice were released by a member of the public.

“Following the removal of the mice, the restaurant has been fully sanitised and our pest control partners have been called out to conduct a full inspection.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.