Watch These Protesters Lose Control of a Firehose Filled with Fake Blood

Protesters from the environmental group Extinction Rebellion lost control of a fire hose filled with fake blood during a protest in front of the U.K. Treasury.

They set out to protest the British government's subsidies of the fossil fuel industry.

Eight protesters, including an 83-year-old grandfather, were arrested on suspicion of criminal activity.

It was a grisly scene today at the gates of the U.K. Treasury in London as protesters lost control of a firehose filled with 475 gallons of fake blood. The London-based environmental group, Extinction Rebellion, is known for theatrical gestures of protest, which have included cordoning off bridges, planting trees in Parliament Square, and supergluing themselves to the gates of Buckingham Palace. This recent protest against British government's fossil fuel subsidies certainly made a splash.





This stunt went horribly wrong.



In the video, three protesters atop a decommissioned fire engine aimed the hose at the Treasurys facade and turned the nozzle on. Thats when the trouble started. Shortly after the hose began spurting the red liquida mixture of water and red food dyeit shot out of the protesters' hands, splashing fake blood across the pavement as onlookers darted out of the way.

Protesters on the ground struggled to gain control of the hose, as the fake blood pooled on the ground around them. The police eventually arrested eight of the protesters on suspicion of criminal damage.

But why are fire hoses so difficult to control? Its all about the physics.

When wateror, in this case, fake bloodfills a curved firehose, it reverberates off the walls of the hose, producing a backward reaction force that is transferred to whoever happens to be holding it (in this case, the protesters), according to a 2015 research paper in the journal Fire Technology. Had the protestors straightened the end of the hose, as the paper suggests, they might have had an easier time controlling it.

Source: BBC

