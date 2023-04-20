WATCH: Public’s help sought after multiple Boston stores robbed at gunpoint, FBI says

Authorities are asking for the public’s help after they say a suspect brandished a distinct-looking gun during a string of convenience store robberies.

In total, the FBI says the same suspect has robbed four convenience stores in Hyde Park and Mattapan.

Video shows the most recent robbery, which occurs at the SK Convenience Store in Hyde Park on February 23 around 9:45 p.m. The suspect was dressed in black and demanding money from the clerk while pointing a gun at him. The gun is a distinct black handgun with a long barrel, according to an FBI spokesperson, and was used in all four robberies.

Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and patrons should not approach.

Anyone with information about the crimes should contact the FBI Boston Violent Crimes Task Force at 1-857-386-2000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

