Watch: Putin heckled during Mariupol visit

25
Maighna Nanu
·2 min read
In television footage showing the Russian President meeting supposedly grateful Ukrainians, a woman’s voice can be heard shouting: 'It’s all lies, it’s all just for show'
In television footage showing the Russian President meeting supposedly grateful Ukrainians, a woman’s voice can be heard shouting: 'It’s all lies, it’s all just for show'

Vladimir Putin was heckled by a Mariupol resident during his visit to the destroyed city on Sunday.

In television footage showing the Russian President meeting supposedly grateful Ukrainians, a woman’s voice can be heard shouting: “It’s all lies, it’s all just for show.”

The heckling, which seemed to have come from a nearby building, prompts Mr Putin’s security team to begin frantically looking around trying to identify the source of the disturbance.

The Russian President’s official visits are almost always carefully stage-managed, and this was particularly true of his trip to Mariupol, a city that was razed to the ground by Russia’s forces during a months-long siege.

The Russian leader flew into the city on an army helicopter and drove himself to meet residents in a reconstructed apartment block.

One resident sobbed as she told Mr Putin she now “owned a piece of paradise” after the leader asked if she liked her new apartment.

“Wow, we have only ever seen you on television,” said one man after shaking Mr Putin’s hand.

Mr Putin’s bodyguards, wearing microphones, hovered around him at all times during the visit, occasionally whispering into the ear of a resident or guiding them on where to stand.

“We’ll have to get to know each other better,” Mr Putin told the beaming residents.

Mr Putin’s trip to Mariupol was his first to territory captured since the invasion began last year.

It came after the International Criminal Court in the Hague issued an arrest warrant for the Russian President for alleged war crimes.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin makes surprise trip to Russian-held Mariupol

    STORY: President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol, scene of some of the worst devastation of his year-old invasion.This was the closest Putin has got to the frontlines and it looked like a gesture of defiance -coming a day after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest.The ICC accused him of the war crime of deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.State television aired footage of Putin being shown around the port city on Saturday night (March 18) by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin - meeting rehoused residents and being briefed on reconstruction.Mariupol became a byword for death and destruction. Much of it was reduced to ruins in the first months of the war and it fell to Russian forces in May.Hundreds were killed in the bombing of a theater where families with children were sheltering. Moscow has said since it invaded last February that it does not target civilians.This was Putin's first visit to the Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Donbas region since the war started.He went there by helicopter following a visit to Crimea on the ninth anniversary of its annexation by Russia from Ukraine.The Kremlin released video on Sunday (March 19) showing Putin back in Russia after his trip and meeting the top command of the Ukraine military operation. The Russian president has not publicly commented on the ICC warrant, but his spokesman called it legally "null and void".

  • Putin visits Russian-occupied Mariupol day after ICC issues arrest warrant

    (Reuters) -A day after being accused of war crimes by the International Criminal Court, President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol, scene of some of the worst devastation of his year-old invasion. State television showed extended footage of Putin being shown around the city on Saturday night, meeting rehoused residents and being briefed on reconstruction efforts by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin. The port city of Mariupol became known around the world as a byword for death and destruction as much of it was reduced to ruins in the first months of the war, eventually falling to Russian forces in May.

  • Russia's spring Ukraine offensive may be winding down amid heavy troop losses, munitions shortages

    Russia's spring Ukraine offensive may be winding down amid heavy troop losses, munitions shortages

  • Putin to offer 'clarifications' on Russia's position on Ukraine during Xi visit

    During a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders would discuss themes in a peace plan for Ukraine proposed by Beijing last month. "One way or another, the topics that figured in this plan will inevitably be touched upon during the exchange of views on Ukraine" between Putin and Xi, Peskov said.

  • Air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine as MiG jet takes off in Belarus

    On the morning of 20 March, the authorities have issued an air-raid warning throughout Ukraine as a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet capable of carrying Kinzhal missiles took off in Belarus. Source: alerts.

  • Kremlin tells officials to stop using iPhones - Kommersant newspaper

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin told officials involved in preparations for Russia's 2024 presidential election to stop using Apple iPhones because of concerns that the devices are vulnerable to Western intelligence agencies, the Kommersant newspaper reported. At a Kremlin-organised seminar for officials involved in domestic politics, Sergei Kiriyenko, first deputy head of the presidential administration, told officials to change their phones by April 1, Kommersant said, citing unidentified sources.

  • John Oliver Spots ‘Deeply Wrong’ Sign Trump Really Hates His Own Kids

    The host of "Last Week Tonight" finds something "wrong" with the ex-president's brain.

  • Letters to the Editor: I moved to Florida. Then, I came back to California. What a relief

    Readers respond to Gov. Ron DeSantis' claim that people are fleeing "woke" states like California for Florida.

  • Russia reacts to German minister's statement about Berlin’s readiness to arrest Putin

    Russia will “make a legal assessment” of a statement by German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann's that Berlin is ready to arrest Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if he appears in the country, a senior Russian official has said.

  • New Zealand foreign minister to meet Chinese counterpart in Beijing

    Mahuta said she would raise New Zealand's concerns about key security challenges at the meeting with Qin Gang in Beijing, such as the "illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine", and advocate for outcomes reflecting its values on issues such as human rights. "New Zealand's relationship with China is one of our most important, complex and wide ranging," she said in a statement.

  • Avdiivka defence situation tactically similar to Bakhmut one – UK Intelligence

    UK Intelligence has pointed out a tactical similarity between the situation occurring near Avdiivka and the one near Bakhmut. Source: UK Defence Intelligence on 20 March on Twitter, reported by European Pravda Details: Intelligence analysts have pointed out that, tactically, the situation near Avdiivka is similar to that in the larger town of Bakhmut, further north.

  • Dozens in Indonesia protest Israel's presence at U-20 Cup

    The world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation is hosting the U-20 World Cup from May 20 to June 11 in Indonesia’s six major cities. A total of 24 countries from five continents are participating, including Israel, after a two-year delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the host country, Indonesia is automatically qualified for the tournament.

  • Ben & Jerry’s Founder Is ‘Top Donor’ of Group Campaigning Against U.S. Military Support for Ukraine

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Pixabay/ReutersA group funded by Ben & Jerry’s founder Ben Cohen is running a media campaign against U.S. military support for Ukraine.The organization—Eisenhower Media Network (EMN)—has been reaching out to reporters to push claims that the U.S. is spending too much money trying to help Ukraine fight off Vladimir Putin’s invasion.EMN is a project run by the People’s Power Initiative, a group that counts Cohen as its president and a major back

  • 68 Ukrainian State Emergency Service workers killed in Russia's full-scale invasion

    A total of 68 Ukrainian State Emergency Service workers have been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. Source: Hromadske, citing Serhii Kruk, Head of Ukraine's State Emergency Service during the 24/7 national newscast Quote from Kruk: "So far, 68 rescue workers have been killed and another 201 have sustained injuries.

  • Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

    For many electric vehicles, there is no way to repair or assess even slightly damaged battery packs after accidents, forcing insurance companies to write off cars with few miles - leading to higher premiums and undercutting gains from going electric. And now those battery packs are piling up in scrapyards in some countries, a previously unreported and expensive gap in what was supposed to be a "circular economy." Battery packs can cost tens of thousands of dollars and represent up to 50% of an EV's price tag, often making it uneconomical to replace them.

  • Inside Saudi Arabia’s plan to take down Emirates and Qatar

    Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud is not known for understatement.

  • Watch: Putin Visits Occupied Ukrainian City of Mariupol

    Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the occupied Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, Russian state news agencies reported on Sunday. This is Putin’s first known trip to territory taken by Russia since its invasion of Ukraine last year. Photo: Pool Russian TV/Associated Press

  • Investors in XP Power (LON:XPP) have unfortunately lost 45% over the last year

    It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make...

  • China's leader Xi in Moscow for meeting with Putin

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday on a three-day visit that offers a strong political boost for Russian President Vladimir Putin as fighting in Ukraine grinds on. China and Russia have described Xi’s trip as part of efforts to further deepen their “no-limits friendship.” The Kremlin has welcomed China’s peace plan for Ukraine and said it would be discussed talks between Putin and Xi that will begin over dinner on Monday.

  • Roger Waters: a politically charged – yet sublime – show from rock's pariah

    On the opening night of his This Is Not a Drill tour’s European leg, the beleaguered ex-Pink Floyd ideologue gave an emotional performance after being reduced to a pariah in recent weeks.