Watch out for that QR code: How scammers use those scans to steal your information

Next time you get ready to scan a QR code at a restaurant or store, take a careful look first — scammers are using the codes to steal your information.

The harmful QR codes could take you to spoofed websites that aren't real but look the part. When you log into them, any information you enter could be swiped by scammers, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says.

Scam QR codes can also automatically install malware on your device once you scan them.

Here's what to look for before scanning a QR code.

How scammers try to trick you with QR codes

Thieves try to scam you by creating a sense of urgency, hoping you'll scan the QR code and open up a harmful URL without thinking about it.

While there have been reports of scammers covering up valid QR codes on parking meters with QR codes of their own, according to the FTC, dangerous QR codes are also sent by text message or email, accompanied by misleading or fake information.

Texts or emails might say something like the following:

Your package can't be delivered and you need to contact them to reschedule.

There's a problem with your account and you need to confirm your information.

Suspicious activity on your account was noticed and you need to change your password.

How to protect yourself from a QR code scam

If you see a QR code in an unexpected place, inspect the URL before you open it. If it looks familiar, make sure it is not spoofed. Look for misspellings or a switched letter.

Don't scan a QR code in an email or text message you weren't expecting, especially if it urges you to act immediately. If you believe it's legitimate, use the phone number or website you know is real to contact the company and confirm.

Protect your phone and accounts. Update your phone's operating system to protect against hackers and protect your online accounts with strong passwords and multi-factor authentication.

