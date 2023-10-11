Watch: Raccoon rescued from dumpster in British Columbia

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia rescued a "four-legged bandit" when a call came in about a raccoon trapped in a dumpster.

The Port Moody Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a call about a "raccoon in distress" and arrived to find the trash panda among the actual trash.

The officers lowered a 2-by-4 wooden plank into the "large receptacle" for the raccoon to use as a ramp.

"Happy to report the raccoon was uninjured & carried on," the post said.