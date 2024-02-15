Watch: Raccoons steal Florida woman's DoorDash tacos

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Florida woman took out her phone and started recording when a trio of masked bandits stole her DoorDash taco order from in front of her door.

Caterina Sevares said she opened the front door of her West Palm Beach apartment to retrieve her DoorDash order from Talkin' Tacos, but she instead came face to face with three raccoons who were enjoying her late-night meal.

"My jaw dropped," Sevares told WOFL-TV.

Sevardes took out her phone and recorded video of the scene, which she posted to TikTok.

"Once they started hissing, I shut the door so fast. I was like, 'They can have the carne asada, it's fine,'" Sevares said.

She said she looked out after the raccoons had left and discovered they had eaten everything except the tortillas.