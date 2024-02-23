Watch: Ram on the lam captured in New Jersey

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- New Jersey police captured a ram Friday morning after the animal was spotted several times over the course of multiple days.

The Mount Laurel Police Department said in a Facebook post Thursday that officers were trying to locate the ram and identify its owner.

The department posted an update Friday saying the ram had been captured with help from Division of Public Works personnel.

"He was jumping bushes and running all over the place. We were able to, with a handful of officers and the division of public works, we were able to kind of chase him down, tire him out, and grab him by the horns, literally," Officer Kyle Gardner told WPVI-TV.

Officials said the ram was returned to its owner in Mount Laurel.