Watch This RAM TRX Escape A Rained-Out Burning Man With An RV
Burning Man — an annual desert festival for rich people and tech bros jonesing for a transformative, soul-seeking excursion — got a little muddy this year as heavy rain soaked the festival grounds and trapped attendees in Black Rock City. Those folks were probably seething with rage as they watched an RV-hauling RAM TRX carve a path through the mud with no problem.
The video of this bold feat is a good one, posted on The Social Media Site Formerly Known As Twitter by Brendan Cobgill. Take a moment to revel in its glory:
Read more
Feast Your Eyes on a Selection of the Year’s Most Breathtaking Wildlife Photos
Fire festival: 15 times big actors got booted from big movies
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Make Public Debut By Making Out at Beyoncé's Birthday Show
Musk Says He'll Sue the Anti-Defamation League for 'Almost’ Killing Twitter
Updates From Beetlejuice 2, Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and More
The festival site in northwest Nevada was pummeled by two months’ worth of rain in just 24 hours, leaving the desert grounds a muddy mess. Roads in and out of Black Rock City were closed on Friday night, with event organizers issuing a “shelter-in-place” warning the next day. Attendees were asked to delay their departure until Tuesday, even though roads officially opened to traffic Monday afternoon, when wait times on the road out were averaging about seven hours (which, all things considered, isn’t abnormal for Burning Man).
CNN reports that the festivalgoers still managed to have a good time despite the conditions, which is an absolute relief. I don’t think I’d have been able to sleep tonight knowing the elite were having a difficult time. Now that they’ve been introduced to the power of an off-road pickup truck, though, I imagine we’ll see plenty of similar pickups hitting the desert next year.
More from Jalopnik
These Neo-Nazis Found Out Not Every Black Man In Florida Is With The Nonsense
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon review: The franchise takes a puzzling Parisian detour
Sign up for Jalopnik's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.