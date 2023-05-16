Watch rare sighting of ‘impressive beast’ swimming near Scottish coastline

Humpback whales are a rare sighting off the Isle of May coast in Scotland, but recently, one of the creatures was captured on video.

The “impressive beast” was first seen from the mainland on Wednesday, May 10, David Steel said in a blog post shared by the Isle of May National Nature Reserve. Then, while returning to the island, the reserve’s manager caught the creature on camera.

“It was still impressive to see such a mighty animal around the island and we hope it will stick around for a while to allow people to enjoy the great sight,” the post said.

Humpback whales rarely journey to this area, so the recent sighting marks only the third in nine years off the Isle of May, according to the reserve. The massive animals are becoming more common in the greater region however.

Steel said the whale “appeared settled” and was feeding in large circles between the Isle of May and Crail.

The Isle of May is off the southeastern coast of Scotland, about 30 miles east of Edinburgh.

