Chief says teen arrested in ‘violent’ quadruple homicide in Reedley did not act alone

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 17-year-old who inflicted “substantial, violent wound injuries” – resulting in four deaths in Reedley – did not act alone, according to Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza.

The 17-year-old, who has not been officially identified, was also arrested alongside two other suspects: his mother, 34-year-old Brynn Curtis, and her boyfriend 21-year-old Rafael Gonzalez, in Reedley on Tuesday. The two adults are accused of being accessories to the homicides, according to officials, and have already bonded out of jail.

The arrests came after three people were found dead in a home on the 1100 block of South Church Avenue in Reedley on Saturday – and another person was found dead at the home next door on Tuesday.

Of the victims found at the first home, on Monday police identified two of them as 81-year-old Billy Bonds and 44-year-old Guadalupe Bonds. Both were living at the home at the time of the incident. The third victim was identified as 61-year-old Darrell Bonds, during the press conference on Wednesday.

When the search warrant was served at the home next door on Tuesday, the 17-year-old suspect did attempt to flee from police. A subsequent search of the home found property that police say had been taken from the victims’ home – as well as the body of one of the victims, later identified as 43-year-old Matthew Bonds.

Three vehicles have also been taken by investigators for further analysis in connection with the case: one taken following a search warrant served on Tuesday in Selma and two taken following a search warrant served on Tuesday in Parlier.

Chief Joe Garza believes the 17-year-old suspect did not act alone.

“We know there are other people possibly involved in this,” said Chief Garza. “My belief is the 17-year-old did not commit this on his own. So we are actively searching for other suspects, other people with information that may know what occurred, may have direct information on what occurred. And we will not stop our investigation until this investigation comes to a complete closure.”

The specific cause of death for each of the four victims has not been officially released by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

In addition to the three detained on Tuesday, multiple weapons were recovered from the home.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office confirmed on Wednesday evening that the 17-year-old suspect has been charged in connection with the incident.

“Pursuant to California law, a minor who is over the age of 16 is only eligible to be transferred

to adult court upon order of the Court,” the DA’s office wrote in a statement.

The 17-year-old suspect’s detention hearing is set for Thursday inside the Juvenile Division of the Fresno County Superior Court.

