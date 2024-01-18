Watch this remarkable reunion between brothers after 16 years apart

Two brothers separated for 16 years shared an emotional reunion in North Miami Beach, Florida.

The moment was captured on video by Antonio Christopher, who surprised his brother with a visit after obtaining a long-awaited visa to the U.S. As Christopher walks into his brother's home, the two share a tearful and joyful embrace

Watch the video above to see the heartwarming reunion between brothers.

