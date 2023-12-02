Watch: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries slams George Santos’ measure to expel Rep. Jamaal Bowman

“The question that we should all be asking is why is George Santos still around,” Jeffries inquired.

One day before he was expelled from Congress, then-U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., introduced a privileged motion to remove Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., from office for falsely pulling a fire alarm at the U.S. Capitol ahead of a key vote to prevent a government shutdown in September.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told theGrio at a press conference on Thursday that Santos lacked justification to introduce the privileged motion.

US House Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks during a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on September 29, 2023. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

“There’s no basis for George Santos, who is a joke and an embarrassment and a serial fraudster, to move forward with any resolution or to take him seriously at all,” he said.

“The question that we should all be asking is, ‘why is George Santos still around?'” he inquired.

