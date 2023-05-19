Watch Rep. Jordan clash with Rep. Plaskett on the credibility of FBI whistleblowers
Three self-described FBI whistleblowers, who are key to the Republican narrative that the FBI is weaponized against conservatives, testified at a House hearing Thursday. Republicans framed the whistleblowers as courageous for coming forward with their claims. Democrats, raised concerns about their access to information about some of those claims and questioned the credibility of the individuals testifying. CNN’s Sara Murray reports.