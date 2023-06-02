WATCH: Reported wrong-way driver leads troopers on chase in Miami Twp.

A 19-year-old was arrested early Friday morning after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and Miami Twp. Police on a chase after allegedly being caught driving in the wrong direction.

Antoine Dorsey was arrested for failure to comply with the order or signal officer, fleeing/eluding, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and operating a vehicle the wrong way, according to OSHP Sergeant Tyler Ross.

A trooper from OSHP’s Dayton Post saw a 2011 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Dorsey, driving south in the northbound lanes on State Route 741, near Mall Ring Road in Miami Twp.

After spotting the car, a traffic stop was initiated and the car was stopped in the center median on SR 741. Dashcam video obtained by News Center 7 shows the trooper speaking to the driver while he remained in the Impala. While the trooper is talking with him, the video shows the driver taking off from the scene.

The trooper chased after the Impala as it went down Kingsridge Drive. It then turned onto Lyons Road and then to Mall Ring Road near the Dayton Mall parking lot. Sgt. Frank Simmons told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell that Dorsey blew a tire when he went to turn into the parking lot.

“Of course, he was going too fast. He ended up striking a curve which immobilized his vehicle, thankfully for us,” Simmons said. “The curb helped in assisting getting that vehicle stopped.”

The video shows Dorsey getting out of the car with his hands up and then running off through the mall parking lot, prompting the trooper to run after him.

Miami Twp. officers were called in to help search for Dorsey. Body camera video obtained from the Miami Twp. Police Department shows officer find Dorsey behind a dumpster near H&M.

He was arrested and booked n the Montgomery County Jail. He’s since been released, according to online jail records.



