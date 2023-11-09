Watch this resourceful firefighter brighten a young boy's day with a small act of kindness

A firefighter in Alabama DIY'd a children's helmet so it could fit over a young boy's hairstyle at a community event.

Will Svetkovich, a member of the Florence fire department, used a pair of scissors to customize a plastic firefighter’s hat for Kenyan, a young boy whose hair was braided and up in a bun which wouldn't allow for a hat to sit comfortably on his head.

The moment was captured by Kenyan’s mother, Kennethia Abernathy, who posted it to her TikTok account along with her gratitude.

"Ken, how cool is that?" she asked her son gleefully in the video, as he walked away sporting his tailor-made gear.

