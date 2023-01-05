Watch: Robber kills dog during convenience store holdup, Fort Worth police say

Harriet Ramos
·1 min read

Fort Worth police are looking for a man who shot and killed a dog during a convenience story robbery Monday, officials said.

Video footage shows a man wearing a white hoodie coming around the counter with a drawn revolver. A dog lying on a towel behind the counter lunged at the robber, who fired at the dog with his weapon.

The suspect then pointed his gun at the employee behind the counter and took money from the cash register and a money bag.

According to the police report, the suspect also took the keys to the employee’s car.

Police said the robbery took place around 1:30 p.m. Monday at 6001 North Main St.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the robbery is asked to call police at 817-392-4115.

