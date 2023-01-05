Watch: Robber kills dog during convenience store holdup, Fort Worth police say

Fort Worth police are looking for a man who shot and killed a dog during a convenience story robbery Monday, officials said.

Video footage shows a man wearing a white hoodie coming around the counter with a drawn revolver. A dog lying on a towel behind the counter lunged at the robber, who fired at the dog with his weapon.

***GRAPHIC VIDEO*** Report#230000371

Aggravated Robbery suspect shoots and kills dog during robbery.

Occurred 1/2/23 at 130pm at 6001 N. Main St. If anyone has any information or knows who this suspect is, please contact the assigned detective at 817-392-4115. pic.twitter.com/FsJQmDRdDv — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 5, 2023

The suspect then pointed his gun at the employee behind the counter and took money from the cash register and a money bag.

According to the police report, the suspect also took the keys to the employee’s car.

Police said the robbery took place around 1:30 p.m. Monday at 6001 North Main St.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the robbery is asked to call police at 817-392-4115.