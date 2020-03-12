Watch as robber punches gas station clerk in the face and takes off with cash register

A group of men was lingering outside a Broward gas station. A few minutes later, a store clerk was punched in the face and the cash register was gone. Now, deputies need help finding the robbers.

At about 2:35 a.m. Monday, security cameras outside and inside the Exxon Gas Station at 600 NW 27th Ave. captured two men standing outside the station waiting for a third man. When he arrived, the trio headed inside. One of the three went to buy a pack of cigarettes, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

As the store clerk went to talk to the man, he leaned over the counter and punched the clerk in the face so hard he fell on the ground, deputies said. Another man then tore the cash register off the counter and ran, while another reached over and swiped the clerk’s phone.

One of the men wore a gray hooded sweatshirt and white or light-colored blue jeans. Another wore a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The last wore a black hooded sweatshirt with white letters that says “Boss up or sit down” and black pants.

The clerk was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.