Watch rogue wave violently sweep away bystanders, vehicles in California

Video captured a rogue wave hitting a beach in Ventura, California, on Thursday, sending at least eight people to hospitals.

People watching the ocean, as well as a vehicle, are violently swept away in the footage published by Ventura County Fire Department. The incident happened during a high-surf advisory.

Meanwhile, Ventura County Fire bulldozers on Friday were building giant sand berms along the coastline in the community of Pierpont in Ventura to protect homes.

All beaches in Ventura and Oxnard were closed because of the surf warning.

The ocean wasn’t as rough Friday, the National Weather Service reported, but another round of extremely dangerous surf conditions is expected to return..

See powerful waves surge from ocean into parking lot, restaurant patio near Santa Cruz CA