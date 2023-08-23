Watch: Rolls-Royce Thief Takes Police On An Elegant High Speed Chase Through LA, Then Disappears
Here’s something you don’t see everyday. Los Angeles’ ABC 7 reports that an unknown driver led authorities on a chase, Wednedsay, in a Rolls-Royce.
The chase started sometime before 11:30 am August 23. California Highway Patrol began chasing what looks to be a Rolls-Royce Phantom on the westbound 210 Freeway through the city of Arcadia. Not long after, the Rolls entered L.A. city limits, where the LAPD was then involved.
While I don’t condone any sort of crime or stealing, someone having the audacity and skill to steal something like a Rolls-Royce Phantom and get away from the cops must be a career criminal. But stealing something like that also makes you a huge target. Whoever the thief is shouldn’t expect to stay free for much longer.
