Watch Ron DeSantis Get Heckled So Badly He Falls Apart During A Campaign Speech, While We Laugh

Grab the popcorn because watching Republicans flounder may be our new favorite pastime!

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid has been marred by one mistake after another. Now, the man who signed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill can’t even get through a speech without looking like the unmitigated disaster he truly is as a candidate.

During a recent campaign stop in Iowa, a woman in the crowd heckled DeSantis so badly he became flustered and screwed up his speech.

While giving a speech at the Fireside Grill in Altoona on Sunday night, DeSantis was caught off guard and visibly flustered by a heckler who was so loud it became impossible for the leader of the Sunshine State to ignore.

Poor Ronny Desantis. His PAC Chair fleeced him of his campaign money then split, and now this woman is heckling him in Iowa today and I think he might cry. pic.twitter.com/hBQWf4ORn9 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 17, 2023

“We beat [Dr. Anthony] Fauci on COVID, we beat, we beat…,” DeSantis said before being interrupted by the unknown woman who asked, “Then what happened? You have a sex offender going to school.”

We don’t know what she was referring to, but talking over DeSantis during his own bloviating speech is *chef’s kiss*.

“Do you know what happened? What happened is we’re the number one rated state for education in the country,” DeSantis fired back. “That’s what happened. We are number one ranked in the country.”

But the woman wouldn’t stop shouting over him. We’re honestly a little jealous of her!

“Excuse me. I’m not finished. I’m doing my thing,” DeSantis pathetically said. When the woman refused to stop speaking, he started saying “No” and “Stop it” repeatedly like a giant man-child.

Then DeSantis tried to get his speech back on track, but he was so thrown off by the woman’s hilarious antics that he started stammering. “We beat the Democratic Party on election security,” he said. “We made sure that they had universal voter ID, no, uh, no, umm, ballet harvesting has been banned. Zuckerbucks have been banned. We made sure to beat George Soros when it came to criminal justice, uh-uh, issues.”

Republicans act like women shouldn’t have access to the nuclear codes because we’re “too emotional,” but DeSantis can’t even hold it together through a single speech because someone wasn’t nice to him. Watching him flounder and fail to recover his composure is cracking us up.

This isn’t the only way DeSantis’ goal to win the Republican primary is failing. He is trailing Donald Trump by nearly 30% in state polls with less than a month to go before the Iowa caucuses, and his Never Back Down Super PAC is in tatters, LGBTQ Nation reports.

After the Washington Post published an exposé, Jeff Roe, the Super PAC’s top strategist, resigned amid allegations of mismanagement and leaks of false information. And he’s not the only one; five other senior officials have also left Never Back Down since November.

When Trump's criminal indictments aren't enough to give you a boost in the polls and everyone in your PAC is jumping ship, it may be time to throw in the towel. Or don't, because who needs Netflix when we can watch this?

It really is a balm to our collective queer souls to see DeSantis fail so spectacularly and so publicly!