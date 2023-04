Associated Press

People still sorting through the wreckage of their homes after a weekend of deadly weather braced for another wave of strong storms that began rolling into parts of the Midwest and South on Tuesday evening. “This could be a night to just set up down in the basement to be safe,” said Tom Philip, a meteorologist in Davenport, Iowa. The National Weather Service began issuing tornado warnings Tuesday evening in Iowa and Illinois and said a confirmed twister was spotted southwest of Chicago near Bryant, Illinois.