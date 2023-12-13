Watch: Runaway chihuahua chased by cars down New York highway

A tiny chihuahua was shielded by cars as it was chased down a four-lane highway in New York after escaping from its owner.

Footage shows the dog, known as Bean, running down the Staten Island expressway as drivers slowed down to try and direct it towards the exits.

At one point in the video, a woman can be seen leaving her car and running down the highway on foot in pursuit of the dog.

Katie Marie, whose dashcam captured the incident, said: “When I saw that dog, my instincts just kicked in and the only thing on my mind was to make sure that dog got to safety.”

A driver rescues a lost chihuahua after it was pursued by several cars down a four-lane highway in New York

Ms Marie told local media that more than 20 cars helped in the “extremely wholesome” rescue mission which ultimately reunited Bean with his owners.

Ms Marie added: “We just kept trying to keep the dog in the high occupancy vehicle (carpool) lane, trying to tire him out.

“If it wasn’t for everyone there, it would have been a very different outcome.”

Kaitlyn McGinley, another driver chasing Bean, told local media that she pulled her car over to the side of the road to help capture the dog which then ran under the car.

She eventually found Bean’s owner through a local Facebook group and the dog was returned shortly.

Bean reportedly ran away from home after it was frightened by a pitbull barking.

Tee Richardson, Bean’s owner, said: “He is home and safe and that is all that matters.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.