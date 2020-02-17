Watch Russia Test A New Weapon That Can Kill Missiles

Key Point: Missile defense might harm the nuclear deterrent.

Russia has tested a new anti-missile interceptor.

Though Russian media hailed the test as an impressive demonstration of Russian military power, it’s not exactly clear why this is so.

Russian television showed a one-minute video of a rocket launch, said to be from the Sary-Shagan test site in Kazakhstan. The video shows a canister—presumably with the missile inside—being transported on a flatbed truck, and then lowered into a pit. The launch, shot from multiple camera angles, shows a rocket rising from a silo so fast that the only thing that can be seen is a streak of flame and a rust-colored cloud of smoke.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense issued a brief announcement. “The air and missile defense forces of the Aerospace Forces successfully conducted a new test launch of a modernized missile of the Russian ABM [anti-ballistic missile] system.”

