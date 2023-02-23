Watch: Russian MP could be punished for hanging noodles on his ears during Putin speech

Putin noodles

Russia’s Communist Party has pledged to punish a regional politician who wore noodles on his ears during a speech by Vladimir Putin.

Mikhail Abdalkin, a previously little-known lawmaker in Samara in southern Russia, shared a video of himself watching Putin’s state-of-the-nation address with noodles hanging over his ears in a clear mockery of the Russian leader.

“To hang noodles on someone’s ears” is a well-known idiom in Russia that means “to tell lies” or “pull someone’s leg”.

In the video, Mr Abdalkin stares at a screen from his desk as Mr Putin delivered his annual address on Tuesday.

"I fully support (it). I agree with everything. Great speech,” Mr Abdalkin wrote in the caption for the video post.

“Haven’t heard anything like that in 23 years. Pleasantly surprised.”

Mr Putin on Tuesday delivered a two-hour-long speech in which he vowed to win a “victory” for Russia in Ukraine while working hard to improve living standards back home.

Almost a year since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, even veiled protests like Mr Abdalkin’s are rare. Several hundred people have been jailed and thousands fined for mere social media posts casting doubt on the objectives of the war.

Gennady Zyuganov, the long-standing leader of the Russian Communist party, lauded Mr Putin’s address to the nation for expressing “confidence and realism” about today’s Russia.

Mr Abdalkin’s video was widely shared on Thursday after an MP from the ruling party complained on social media and urged Mr Zyuganov to rein in his party members.

“This is an odd, to put it mildly, escapade which would be more suitable for a Ukrainian, not a Russian lawmaker,” Alexander Khinshtein said.

“I do hope the Communist Party’s leadership will get him in line - that is, if their pledges to support the president and rally behind him are not just words.”

Alexander Yushchenko, the party’s spokesman, said on Thursday they would look into the lawmaker’s stunt and “won’t leave it without attention”.