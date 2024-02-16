Watch Russian Progress cargo ship arrive at the ISS early Feb. 17

Russia’s Progress 72 cargo craft is pictured shortly before undocking from the Pirs docking compartment of the International Space Station on July 29, 2019. .

Russia's robotic Progress 87 cargo ship will arrive at the International Space Station early Saturday morning (Feb. 17), and you can watch the action live.

Progress 87 launched toward the orbiting lab on Wednesday night (Feb. 14), riding a Soyuz rocket into the sky from the Russian-run Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The freighter is scheduled to catch up to the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday at 1:12 a.m. EST (0612 GMT). Watch the rendezvous live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA, or directly via the space agency's YouTube channel starting at 12:30 a.m. EST (0530 GMT).

a brown cylindrical spacecraft is seen above earth, with several rivers and a large lake visible on the planet's surface.

The Progress vehicle, which is carrying about 3 tons of food, fuel and other supplies, is designed to dock autonomously. But cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub will monitor the process from inside the ISS on Saturday morning — and jump into action if need be, as NASA officials explained in a blog post on Friday (Feb. 16).

"Kononenko and Chub spent Friday preparing for the upcoming cargo delivery by reviewing telerobotically operated rendezvous unit (TORU) procedures, which allows them to remotely control an arriving spacecraft in the unlikely event it could not automatically dock," agency officials wrote in the post.

Kononenko, who recently set the world record for most time spent in space, and Chub are currently sharing the station with five other people: cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, NASA astronauts Loral O'Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli, Japan's Satoshi Furukawa and the European Space Agency's Andreas Mogensen.

Borisov, Furukawa, Mogensen and Moghbeli arrived at the ISS last August on SpaceX's Crew-7 mission. The quartet will soon return to Earth and be replaced on the orbiting lab by the four astronauts of Crew-8, scheduled to launch no earlier than March 1.