WATCH: Sam’s Club theft turns into high-speed chase, Cadillac flipping over in Coweta County

A theft in progress at a Sam’s Club warehouse store turned into a high-speed chase through Coweta County.

Channel 2 Action News obtained a copy of the dash camera video that shows the chase and crash.

Coweta County deputies were called to the Sam’s Club off Fischer Road after employees reported a woman stole computers from the warehouse store. A woman matching her description was also reported by a nearby Costco.

The sheriff’s office said when a deputy arrived at the Sam’s Club, he saw the woman jump into a black Cadillac that quickly sped away.

During the chase, the deputy said speeds reached up to 118 mph with the driver speeding into oncoming traffic and another deputy joined in the pursuit.

The first deputy tried to do a PIT maneuver, but the Cadillac driver hit the brakes and clipped the deputy’s car. The driver continues at speeds over 100 MPH until the deputy said he lost control of the car and flipped it over on the roof.

The deputies pulled the driver and woman passenger out of the car and placed them under arrest. As they searched the car, they found a gaming computer worth $1,279, a HP desktop worth $799 and two packs of assorted fireworks worth $119.98.

A forged tag was also recovered.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as Jamarcus Printup and the woman as Misty Modlin, who was taken to the hospital for treatment. Both face a long list of charges in connection to the thefts and chase.

