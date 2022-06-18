WATCH: Sanford carjacking suspects crash into family’s minivan while running from Volusia deputies

Two carjacking suspects running from police in Volusia County crashed into a family’s minivan, according to deputies.

Deputies said dash camera video shows that Javaris Manning and Quanterrius Lane caused the accident and then ran from police.

The incident started after police were called to State Road 415 in Osteen around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said they were pulling over a gray Dodge Charger traveling 76 mph in a 45 mph zone when the driver sped off.

Minutes later, the deputy arrived at Stare Route 415 and Fort Smith Boulevard to find the Charger had crashed into a Toyota minivan, causing the minivan to roll on its side with two adults and a 2-year-old child inside, deputies said. All three sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Deputies said the two men inside the car ran from the crash scene, leaving behind an AR-15-style rifle.

A resident called police around 6:15 p.m. after they spotted two men running through his yard.

Another deputy soon found the men outside of the Walmart at SR-415 and Howland Boulevard.

Deputies said Manning surrendered, while Lane took off running toward the Walmart, where he was taken into custody seconds later.

Records show Manning was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and resisting law enforcement without violence. Lane was charged with resisting law enforcement without violence.

Sanford police also charged both suspects with carjacking with a firearm, and Manning was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both were transported to the Volusia County Jail, where Lane was being held on $21,000 bond and Manning on $28,500 bond as of this writing.

