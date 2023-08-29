Watch how Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach look as Hurricane Idalia gets closer to Florida

Southwest Florida communities hit by Hurricane Ian last year, including Sanibel, Fort Myers Beach and Marco Island, started to feel the effects of Idalia on Tuesday as the strengthening hurricane got closer to the Sunshine State.

Videos taken by reporters and residents show coastal flooding and strong wind gusts in areas still recuperating from Ian’s devastation, which killed more than 100 people and caused billions of dollars in damage.

Watch the footage:

Water rushes beach access in Sanibel

Lee County’s Sanibel island began to experience minor coastal flooding on Tuesday. Sanibel Causeway, the only way in and out of the island by car, had a major downpour Tuesday afternoon, affecting drivers’ visibility.

#Idalia: Eerie live video that we brought to you live on @NBC2 with @chrisredreports and @kylagaler just minutes ago. Wind and rain at the Sanibel Causeway is blinding.



It makes me wonder what this area looked like during the worst of Ian 11 months ago...



Stay off the roads. pic.twitter.com/f0PTbDxaNZ — Gage Goulding - NBC2 (@GageGoulding) August 29, 2023

Live view of Sanibel Causeway. Visibility is poor as this rain band moves through. Livestream @NBC2 here: https://t.co/tISl6aBaWt pic.twitter.com/jHhU4bou2h — Rob Duns (@RobDunsTV) August 29, 2023

#Idalia: Water rushing up a beach access on Sanibel Island as high tide mixes with the first bands of Hurricane Idalia.@NBC2 pic.twitter.com/Vy2aEEVeeo — Gage Goulding - NBC2 (@GageGoulding) August 29, 2023

Strong winds in Sanibel as an outer band from #Idalia works its way through. https://t.co/JTCvPzkiMX pic.twitter.com/WGeuNG1zXI — Lauren Kreidler (@WeatherWithLaur) August 29, 2023

Winds pick up in Fort Myers Beach

Fort Myers Beach’s Time Square — still recovering from Ian — began to flood Tuesday as wind started to pick up.

The outer bands of Hurricane #Idalia are bringing rough surf and flooding to Florida's Gulf Coast. Footage captured in Fort Myers Beach this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/sQbWaY0din — AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 29, 2023

Wind picking up near DiamondHead on Fort Myers Beach @winknews pic.twitter.com/jkzm5ckcyD — Michael Hudak (@HudakTV) August 29, 2023

#Idalia: This hurricane has already claimed at least one vehicle. A van parked under the Matanzas Pass Bridge on Fort Myers Beach, FL has been inundated with salty sea water.



If you don’t have to be here, get out!



: Jacinta Ingram/@TalkBeach pic.twitter.com/XjDaaBV18q — Gage Goulding - NBC2 (@GageGoulding) August 29, 2023

#Idalia: Winds are picking up on Fort Myers Beach as the area sees the first bands of Hurricane Idalia. Note the water rushing high above the normal rack line on the beach and into the Times Square area.@NBC2 pic.twitter.com/sTnawH8wtz — Gage Goulding - NBC2 (@GageGoulding) August 29, 2023

We are officially seeing our first flooding in Times Square on Fort Myers Beach @winknews pic.twitter.com/XPyzEHn034 — Michael Hudak (@HudakTV) August 29, 2023

Surge already approaching Times Square on Fort Myers Beach @winknews pic.twitter.com/IzyvmR3Hfh — Michael Hudak (@HudakTV) August 29, 2023

Several tornado warnings on Marco Island

The area of Marco Island and Naples in Collier County had been under at least three separate tornado warnings as of 2 p.m. Tuesday. Some Naples roads flooded a bit. Meanwhile, classes in public schools weren’t canceled Tuesday and were set to continue Wednesday.

The @NHC_Atlantic has issued a tornado warning for parts of Marco Island & Goodland.



Portions of waterfront communities along S. Collier Blvd are already seeing water.



Our most recent on the ground update for @NBC2. #HurricaneIdalia pic.twitter.com/7QrabGlDkD — Ryan Clarke Arbogast (@ryanarbogastTV) August 29, 2023

