Watch how Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach look as Hurricane Idalia gets closer to Florida

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
·3 min read
Andrew West/The News-Press/Andrew West/The News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

Southwest Florida communities hit by Hurricane Ian last year, including Sanibel, Fort Myers Beach and Marco Island, started to feel the effects of Idalia on Tuesday as the strengthening hurricane got closer to the Sunshine State.

Videos taken by reporters and residents show coastal flooding and strong wind gusts in areas still recuperating from Ian’s devastation, which killed more than 100 people and caused billions of dollars in damage.

Watch the footage:

Water rushes beach access in Sanibel

Lee County’s Sanibel island began to experience minor coastal flooding on Tuesday. Sanibel Causeway, the only way in and out of the island by car, had a major downpour Tuesday afternoon, affecting drivers’ visibility.

Winds pick up in Fort Myers Beach

Fort Myers Beach’s Time Square — still recovering from Ian — began to flood Tuesday as wind started to pick up.

Several tornado warnings on Marco Island

The area of Marco Island and Naples in Collier County had been under at least three separate tornado warnings as of 2 p.m. Tuesday. Some Naples roads flooded a bit. Meanwhile, classes in public schools weren’t canceled Tuesday and were set to continue Wednesday.

