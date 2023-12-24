Watch: Santa deals with Peruvian drug gang on the naughty list

Peruvian drug officers dressed as Father Christmas to infiltrate an unsafe neighbourhood outside Lima and bust a small drug ring, authorities said on Saturday.

The undercover operation led to the arrest of two men selling forms of cocaine and marijuana in a house in Huaral, 43 miles north of the Peruvian capital.

Agents “disguised themselves as Santa Claus to go unnoticed in this dangerous neighbourhood,” Col W

lter Palomino, head of Peru’s national police green squadron, told reporters.

Santa and his helpers arrested two men and seized hundreds of packets of cocaine paste and marijuana, according to police, who have yet to announce a total value for the haul.

Dressing up for raids has become something of a habit for the Peruvian police.

On Halloween, police in one of the world’s biggest cocaine producers dressed up in famous horror outfits and arrested two alleged members of the notorious Balboa drug gang.

Last year before Christmas, police in Lima dressed as Santa and his elves arrested four suspects and seized 6,000 packets of cocaine paste.