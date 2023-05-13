What to Watch Saturday: 48 HOURS goes inside the case of Lori Vallow Daybell

Sign up for the Happiness is a Warm TV newsletter here.

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

48 HOURS: Lori Vallow Daybell: Guilty (10 p.m., CBS)

“48 HOURS” reports the latest on the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial out of Idaho. Vallow Daybell was found guilty by a jury yesterday of killing her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as part of a “Doomsday Cult” plot. She was also found guilty of conspiring to murder her husband’s ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.

Vallow Daybell’s children disappeared in September 2019, but she and her husband, Chad Daybell, refused to tell family members or authorities where they were. The story made international headlines. The children’s remains were found on June 9, 2020, buried in shallow graves in Daybell’s backyard in Rexburg, Idaho.

Chad Daybell will be tried separately, but no trial date has been set so far, reports the Idaho Statesman. He has pleaded not guilty to his charges, which include conspiracy to commit destruction and alteration or concealment of evidence. Lori Vallow Daybell faces life in prison without parole.

To stream: You can stream “48 HOURS” on Paramount+ or on the CBS News Streaming Network Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

