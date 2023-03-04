What to Watch Saturday: 48 HOURS interviews prosecutor in Murdaugh murder trial

Sign up for the Happiness is a Warm TV newsletter here.

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

Black Girl Missing (8 p.m., Lifetime)

In this new Lifetime movie, a Black mother enlists the help of a dedicated community of amateur internet sleuths to try to find her missing daughter after authorities and the media quickly dismiss her case and focus on the search for a missing white girl instead. This is followed at 10 p.m. by a special “Beyond the Headlines” episode that details the stories of two young Black women who have gone missing, and the families who battle a system stacked against them. With the help of the Black and Missing Foundation, these families hope to bring their daughters home.

48 HOURS: The Trial of Alex Murdaugh (10 p.m., CBS)

“48 HOURS” correspondent Nikki Battiste explores the double life of once prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh with updates from his double-murder trial and guilty verdict this week. Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters gives his first one-on-one interview since the sentencing, says CBS.

Battiste first traveled to South Carolina to cover the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh in the summer of 2021 and has been reporting on the case ever since.

▪ How to stream: This will be available to stream on Paramount+.

▪ More on Murdaugh: You can see full coverage of the Murdaugh murder case at thestate.com/topics/murdaugh-family.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC)

Travis Kelce hosts and Kelsea Ballerini performs.

