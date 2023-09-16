WATCH: Saturday Brings Lots of Sun, Pleasant Temperatures
WATCH: Saturday Brings Lots of Sun, Pleasant Temperatures
WATCH: Saturday Brings Lots of Sun, Pleasant Temperatures
Snag a popular portable charger for 50% off, popular earbuds for $24, and more great deals.
The Goodwood Revival in England is one of the greatest car events you can attend and the fun starts in the parking lot.
Yahoo News provides the latest forecast and updates for tracking Hurricane Lee.
Turns out you don't have to spend a lot to get a really good back rub.
Join the 12,000+ reviewers obsessed with this lotion.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the “Last Great Colosseum” for a playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.
United Auto Workers plan to resume bargaining on Saturday after the union launched simultaneous strikes at three factories owned by GM, Ford and Stellantis
Famed action star couldn't understand why everyone was laughing during the premiere of his breakout 1998 blockbuster.
"I deeply apologize to writers. I deeply apologize to unions," Barrymore said ahead of the Sept. 18. premiere of "The Drew Barrymore Show."
The U.S. Air Force denied a recent request from Varda Space Industries to land its capsule at a Utah training area, pushing back the startup's plans to show off the fruits of its in-space manufacturing, TechCrunch has learned. The company’s application for a commercial space license was also denied by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, an FAA spokesperson said. Varda originally planned to bring back a capsule containing crystals of ritonavir, a drug used to treat HIV, in mid-July.
Our guide to the most delightful (sometimes frightful) dinnerware and decor for a scary good season.
Jalen Milroe started the first two games of the season for the Crimson Tide.
There's a new way to scroll through TikToks.
The Suns became the first NBA team to abandon cable earlier this year.
"Yellowstone" is coming to CBS. Here's a refresher on the "Yellowstone" universe.
The Anker Prime 100W charger can charge up to three devices at once, including your laptop! It's currently 25% off with a coupon code.
Cosmonauts Nikolai Chub and Oleg Kononenko along with O’Hara assumed their voyage in a Russian spacecraft, the Soyuz MS-24, from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Over three hours, the spacecraft will move through two orbits before reaching the ISS.
"Felt unhinged, might delete later."
Season 1 of the popular one-hour drama, starring Kevin Costner, is airing on CBS.
It's been a long time coming but TikTok has finally been found in breach of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in relation to its handling of children's data. Under the decision issued today by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), the video sharing platform has been reprimanded and fined €345 million (~$379 million). It has also been ordered to bring its offending data processing into compliance within three months.