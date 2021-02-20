What to Watch Saturday: Kim Delaney in Lifetime’s ‘Long Island Serial Killer’ movie

The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice (8 p.m., Lifetime) - Kim Delaney plays Mari Gilbert in this new movie, a New Jersey woman whose search for her daughter, Shannan, who went missing in May 2010, ultimately leads to the discovery of a serial killer. When police didn’t take Shannan’s disappearance seriously, Gilbert pressured them and worked with an independent private investigator. Police eventually uncovered the remains of 10 murdered women — all believed to have been killed by the elusive Long Island Serial Killer. Even though the serial killer has yet to be caught, Gilbert’s work provided answers to many families whose loved ones had simply disappeared (Gilbert, tragically, was stabbed to death in 2016 by her daughter, Sarra, who suffered from schizophrenia). The movie also stars Katharine Isabelle and Eugene Clark.

▪ If you like this movie, check out the 2020 Netflix film “Lost Girls,” which also tells the story of Mari Gilbert’s crusade to find out what happened to her daughter. That one stars Amy Ryan and was directed by Liz Garbus. There’s also a great Discovery+ podcast about the Long Island Serial Killer, called “Unraveled: The Long Island Serial Killer,” by Billy Jensen and Alexis Linkletter.

Mix Up in the Mediterranean (9 p.m., Hallmark) - A small-town cook finds romance while impersonating his big-city twin to compete in a culinary contest.

48 HOURS (10 p.m., CBS) - “48 Hours” goes inside the investigation of the murder of Daniel Anderl, the son of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas, who was shot dead last year while trying to save his parents from a man who came to the door of their New Jersey home armed with a gun posing as a deliveryman. Judge Salas’ husband, attorney Mark Anderl, was critically injured in the attack. Salas was targeted by Roy Den Hollander, a 72-year-old attorney who held extreme views on men’s rights. Hollander killed himself after the attack. Hollander, it was discovered, also murdered Marc Angelucci in San Bernardino, California, the week before going to the Salas home.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Regé-Jean Page (yes, that would be Simon from the Netflix series “Bridgerton”) hosts and Bad Bunny performs.

