What to Watch Saturday: Lifetime’s ‘Highway to Heaven’ movie, 48 Hours on Martha Moxley

A Royal Christmas Engagement (7 p.m. UPTV) - In this new Christmas movie, a hard-working advertising executive begins to fall for a consultant she has been paired with to land a big account for the upcoming holiday season. Unbeknownst to Lauren and everyone else, Paul is actually Prince Edward Charles, European royalty in disguise as a commoner. This stars Paige Bach, James Nitti and John Schneider.

Highway to Heaven (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This is the first movie in a new series of Lifetime movies based on the 1980s Michael Landon television series “Highway to Heaven.” This movie series will follow Angela Stewart (Jill Scott), an angel who is sent back to earth to help others in need. In tonight’s premiere movie, Angela takes on the role of a temporary school counselor and finds herself working alongside junior high school principal Bruce Banks (Barry Watson) as she intervenes in the lives of a troubled student Cody (Ben Daon), his father Jeff (Robert Moloney) and his aunt Vanessa (Victoria Bidewell), who are grieving the tragic loss of Cody’s mother, Melissa (Ashley Ross).

Next Stop, Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new movie, Angie wonders what life would be like if she had married an ex who became famous. When she finds herself magically transported into the past, Angie has the chance to relive that Christmas and learn what (and who) is truly important to her.

Cold Justice (8 p.m., Oxygen) - This week’s episode has Kelly and Tonya in Sprinfield, Ohio, helping police keep their promise to a grieving mother to solve her daughter’s murder. An examination of the victim’s cell phone data brings a horrifying tale of obsession and brutality to light.

911 Crisis Center (9 p.m., Oxygen) - This new series drops viewers in the middle of the action at a dynamic Chagrin Valley area emergency call center in Ohio. At the center, the responders’ calm demeanor, quick thinking and ability to draw out essential information from callers in the midst of extreme situations is often the difference between life and death. From gut-wrenching to heartwarming, these very first responders hear it all over the course of a 12-hour shift.

48 HOURS: The Diary of Martha Moxley (10 p.m., CBS) - “48 HOURS” examines the 1975 murder of 15-year-old Martha Moxley, who was beaten to death with a golf club in her tony Belle Haven neighborhood in Greenwich, Conn. Erin Moriarty takes a new look at the case through the first television interviews with two of Moxley’s friends, and through her own writings. Moxley’s case has captured the nation’s attention in part because of her connection to the Kennedy family. Moxley spent her last night alive with young members of the Skakel family, cousins of the Kennedys. In 2000, Michael Skakel was charged with her murder. He was convicted in 2002 and sentenced to 20 years to life in prison. After spending more than a decade in prison for the murder, in 2013 a judge granted Skakel a new trial, saying his first attorney failed to adequately represent him. In 2018, the Connecticut Supreme Court vacated his murder conviction and ordered a new trial. But in 2020, prosecutors said they would not retry him.

Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas (10 p.m., Hallmarks Movies & Mysteries) - In this new Christmas movie, members of a family face loneliness and lose faith, so Mrs. Miracle (Caroline Rhea) swoops in to renew their Christmas spirit.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Kieran Culkin hosts and Ed Sheeran performs.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.