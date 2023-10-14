What to Watch Saturday: ‘Murdaugh Murders’ movie premieres on Lifetime

Sign up for the Happiness is a Warm TV newsletter here.

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

Murdaugh Murders: The Movie (8 p.m., Lifetime)

This two-part movie stars Bill Pullman as Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina attorney convicted this year of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at the family’s hunting lodge.

Lauren Robek plays Maggie and Curtis Tweedie plays Paul.

Maggie and Paul were found shot to death outside a dog kennel at the Murdaugh hunting lodge in Colleton County in June 2021. Alex was arrested the next year and after his conviction, is serving two life sentences in protective custody in a South Carolina prison.

In a press release, Lifetime said of the Murdaughs: “For over 100 years, the wealthy and powerful Murdaugh Family were a local dynasty in the South Carolina low country, where they oversaw the prosecution of all criminal cases in the state’s 14th circuit district. But behind all the power, black ties, and fancy dresses Alex had many secrets… Even with all of Alex’s influence, he couldn’t prevent The Murdaugh Family’s legacy from being tarnished after Paul was involved in a boating accident that left a young girl dead. While Maggie was consumed with what was happening with Paul, Alex was hiding his addiction to opioids and stealing insurance settlements from his own clients to fund his habit and the family’s lavish lifestyle.”

Part 1 of the movie airs Saturday at 8 p.m.

Part 2 will air Sunday at 8 p.m.

How to stream: You can stream the movie or watch live online by going to mylifetime.com/movies and signing in with your credentials from your cable, satellite or streaming service provider.

For more: A list of documentaries, specials and podcasts about Alex Murdaugh.

