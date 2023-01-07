What to Watch Saturday: New Reba McEntire movie on Lifetime, Idaho murders on 48 HOURS

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

Reba McEntire’s The Hammer (8 p.m., Lifetime)

In this new Lifetime movie, Reba McEntire plays Kim Wheeler, an outspoken, firecracker lawyer who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada and is one of the few traveling judges left in America.

From Lifetime: “After the reigning judge passes away under suspicious circumstances, Kim finds herself covering a circuit that stretches between Las Vegas and Reno — a rugged, often desolate area where anything and everything can happen. With gavel in hand, she lays down the law with a no-nonsense brand of justice, that quickly earns her the nickname ‘The Hammer.’ As the investigation of the former judge’s death heats up, Kim’s sister Kris (Melissa Peterman), who runs the local brothel, suddenly becomes the prime suspect, and Kim must work even harder to make certain the appropriate justice is served.”

Also starring is Rex Linn, McEntire’s partner in real life, as Bart Crawford, “a mysterious cowboy with unknown motives” (Linn also co-stars with McEntire in the ABC series “Big Sky: Deadly Trails“). Kay Shioma Metchie plays Vicky, “the tough talking bailiff who serves as Kim’s right hand and trusted friend.”

The Wedding Veil Expectations (8 p.m., Hallmark)

Avery and Peter try to keep their romance alive while renovating an old house and juggling work, but everything takes on a new perspective when she reveals a surprise.

48 HOURS: The Idaho Student Murders (10 p.m., CBS)

Peter Van Sant reports updates on the murders of four University of Idaho college students in Moscow, Idaho, and investigators’ cross-country hunt for the killer: Bryan Kohberger, arrested this week in Pennsylvania.

Madison Mogen (21), Kaylee Goncalves (21), Xana Kernodle (20) and Ethan Chapin (20) were stabbed to death in the middle of the night inside an off-campus residence in November. Police connected Kohberger, who had been a Ph.D student at Washington State University (about eight miles from murder in Moscow), by DNA on a knife sheath left at the scene. So far police have not released information about a motive. “48 HOURS” is said to have “inside details” about the case. This will also stream on Paramount+.

