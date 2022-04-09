What to Watch Saturday: Toni Braxton Lifetime movie and a 48 HOURS murder case

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2022 (7:30 p.m., Nickelodeon) - Children choose favorites from across the worlds of film, television, music, pop culture, animation and more. Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski host from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, members of the Fallen Angels Murder Club search for answers surrounding the mysterious death of one of their own. Hollis (Toni Braxton) soon finds herself at the center of the investigation when a journalist who’s reporting on the murder also winds up dead. Kelly Hu and Yanic Truesdale also star.

Royal Runaway Romance (8 p.m., Hallmark) - Sparks fly between a princess and her bodyguard after her budding romance with an artist fizzles out.

She Went Missing (10 p.m., Lifetime) - A reporter’s long-dormant stalker reemerges when she returns to her hometown to investigative the disappearance of her childhood best friend.

48 HOURS (10 p.m., CBS) - Correspondent Peter Van Sant investigates the death of a Texas man, Jamie Faith, and the twisted tale behind his murder. Jamie Faith and his wife, Jennifer, set out from their Dallas home on an early morning dog walk on Oct. 9, 2020. Moments after they left home, Jamie was shot dead and Jennifer Faith was unharmed. It was a murder that stunned their friends and neighbors. The community rallied around Jennifer, raising more than $60,000 in a GoFundMe account to help her and her daughter make up for Jamie’s lost income. But investigators learned that Jennifer had been in constant contact with a man she dated in high school, Darrin Lopez, and they found a gun with Jamie’s blood on it inside Lopez’s home. She also used some of the money from the GoFundMe account to shower Lopez with cash, airline tickets and gifts.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Jake Gyllenhaal hosts and Camila Cabello performs.

