Watch out for scammers selling flooded cars following storms

If you’re planning on buying a used car soon, you need to be careful.

Thanks to the torrential rainfall and flash flooding, flood-damaged cars are a reality here in the Mid-South.

A van is stuck in flash flood waters in Whitehaven.

This could lead to scam artists attempting to pawn off damaged cars to unsuspecting buyers.

The Better Business Bureau said, a lot of times, people don’t know they bought a flood-damaged car until it is too late.

But, there are some things you can do to avoid becoming a victim.

The BBB said you should check for signs of damage.

If the carpet has recently been replaced or the car smells like mildew, that could be a red flag.

Daniel Irwin with the BBB of the Mid-South said any person selling a flooded vehicle is required by law to disclose that information to the buyer before the purchase.

He said you should always use a reputable title check service to check a car’s history.

However, he said a car’s flood history may take up to a month to post on consumer reporting sites. That’s why he said it’s important to buy a car from a licensed motor vehicle dealer.

He also recommends having a mechanic check out the car before you buy it.

“Look for mud or water damage inside the wheel. Well, just little things like that,” Irwin said. “A lot of it can be avoided by checking out the seller of the car you can go to bbb.org to check the seller out, read the reviews and know who you are dealing with.”

