WATCH: School zone camera captures driver going more than 100 mph past metro middle school

Duluth police are sending out a warning after a driver was caught on camera speeding through a school zone, traveling at more than 100 mph.

In a Facebook post, police said this was “another example of why these cameras are essential in our school zones.”

𝟏𝟎𝟏 𝐌𝐏𝐇 💨 Another example of why these cameras are essential in our school zones. This vehicle was captured traveling 101 MPH on Pleasant Hill Road in a 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐎𝐎𝐋 𝐙𝐎𝐍𝐄 outside Duluth Middle School. And yes, a violation was sent! Posted by Duluth Police Department on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Cameras caught the car going 101 mph as it sped past Duluth Middle School along Pleasant Hill Road.

In January, Gwinnett police said they were adding even more school zone cameras throughout the county.

They said the cameras operate throughout the day when school is in session, and tickets will be issued beginning one hour before school starts in the morning through one hour after the end of the school day.

RELATED STORIES:

If you get caught on one of the cameras, you’ll get a ticket sent to you via mail with instructions on how to pay the fine. The first violation is $75, and any fine after that will be $125 along with a $5 administrative fee.

Duluth police said the driver in this case has been sent a violation.

RELATED NEWS: