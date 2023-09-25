How to watch second 2023 Republican primary debate: Start time, channel, candidates

Republican candidates are set take the stage at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, Calif. on Wednesday as they continue vying for their party’s nomination in the 2024 presidential race.

So far only six candidates appear to have qualified for the second the second GOP primary debate despite eight appearing speaking at last month's two hour showdown in Milwaukee. Some candidates have seen a bump in polling since the first debate in late August including former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and biotechnology entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

No Trump, more problems: What are the stakes for Republicans at the second GOP debate?

The requirements to qualify for this week's debate are slightly higher than the first:

Candidates must have at least 50,000 unique donors and poll at least 3% in two national polls.

Alternatively, candidates need at least 3% in one national poll and 3% in one early state poll from two “carve out” states recognized by the Republican National Committee.

The candidates must also have signed the “Beat Biden” pledge promising to support which ever Republican nominee is eventually selected.

Here's what you need to know about Wednesday's debate.

What time is the next Republican presidential debate?

The second GOP presidential primary debate will take place Wednesday, Sept. 27, will air at 9 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch the next Republican debate Wednesday?

Fox Business Network and Univision will broadcast the second Republican presidential primary debate. The RNC will also stream the event on video-sharing platform Rumble.

Who is participating in the next GOP presidential primary debate?

So far, six candidates appear to have qualified for the second debate before the Wednesday deadline. North Dakota’s governor Doug Burgum and former two-term Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson will not be on the debate stage Wednesday, despite attending the first.

These are the six candidates set to debate again on Wednesday:

Second GOP debate: From attacks to breakout moments, here's what to watch for in California

Will Donald Trump be at the next GOP debate?

Former president Donald Trump will once again not appear the next GOP presidential primary debate on Wednesday after missing the first one last month.

The GOP frontrunner has already said his strong lead in the polls is reason enough for him to not participate in the debates. Trump leads with 58 percent support in the latest polling by Morning Consult. DeSantis follows with 13 percent, Ramaswamy with 10 percent and then Haley and Pence, who each have 5 percent.

Rather than debating in California, Trump will be in Michigan addressing striking autoworkers in the Detroit area Wednesday night.

Who is moderating the next Republican presidential primary debate?

Fox News Media's Stuart Varney and Dana Perino and UNIVISION's Ilia Calderón will co-moderate the second Republican presidential primary debate.

Calderón will be the first Afro-Latina to moderate a Republican Primary Debate, according to the network.

Contributing: Sudiksha Kochi

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The next Republican debate is Wednesday: Time, channel and candidates