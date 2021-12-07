Watch: The second day of the Lynlee Rennick murder trial begins. Here's what to expect.

An embed of the live stream is above. Click here if you cannot see the video.

The defense is expected to begin building its case Tuesday afternoon for Lynlee Renick, who is accused of first-degree murder for the killing of her well-known, snake-breeding husband, Ben Renick.

The prosecution also likely will rest its case by the noon hour. At the end of the day Monday they brought in one of the original investigators of the case Cpl. Devin Foust.

Before that though, prosecutors questioned Michael Humphrey, a co-conspirator in the alleged plot to kill Ben Renick, who was convicted in October in Audrain County.

Humphrey, after his conviction, met with investigators and prosecutors and provided the location of the gun allegedly used by Lynlee Renick to kill her husband. As terms of the deal with prosecutors, he now will be sentenced to life in prison on a second-degree murder charge.

Lynlee Renick, center, listens to defense attorney Katherine Berger at the Boone County Courthouse in Columbia, Mo., on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Renick's dead husband, Benjamin, was a reptile breeder. ( AP POOL / Ciara McCaskill, Columbia Missourian)

He had been convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He mounted no defense in that trial.

Humphrey described the circumstances in which Lynlee Renick made contact with him again. The pair had been a couple about seven years prior, and had shotguns at gun ranges, he said.

He also described how Lynlee had told him Ben Renick had allegedly sexually assaulted Lynlee in the weeks prior to Ben Renick's death while she slept. Another co-conspirator Ashley Shaw also testified to this earlier Monday.

Shaw was an employee at Ascensia Spa, which Lynlee Renick owned. Shaw had an immunity deal, along with another employee, Rebecca Hunt, with prosecutors so long as they provided testimony against Lynlee Renick.

Foust was expected to be returned to the stand Tuesday morning, with Trooper Nathaniel Schaffer afterward. Schaffer took over the investigation after Foust took another role with the highway patrol.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Lynlee Renick first-degree murder trial continues for second day