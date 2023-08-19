WATCH: Security camera catches truck being stolen from Piqua home; 4 vehicles stolen overnight

Piqua police are investigating after a string of vehicle thefts happened Saturday morning.

At least four vehicles were reported stolen in the city this morning, according to Piqua Police Lieutenant Todd Voskuhl. This happened between overnight hours on Saturday morning and approximately 8:30 a.m.

Two vehicles were reported stolen in Piqua’s Deerfield neighborhood, while another two were reported stolen nearby on Hopewood Drive.

News Center 7 got ahold of security camera video from one of the victims in Deerfield. It shows a suspect wearing a medical mask backing his red Ram pickup truck out of his driveway.

While that is happening, a second individual can be seen running from the driveway of a neighbor’s home to another home’s driveway across the street.

We’re working to learn more about if police have any information about possible suspects and where these stolen vehicles could be. We’ll update this story as we learn more.