WATCH: Security footage appears to show Mexican military seizing operations of American company Vulcan Materials in Quintana Roo, Mexico

Reuters

The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) is planning to relaunch the sale process for Silicon Valley Bank after failing to attract buyers in its latest auction, with the regulator seeking a potential break-up of the failed lender, according to people familiar with the matter. One of the options under consideration by the regulator is a sale process for the private bank of SVB for which bids are due on Wednesday, according to one of the sources, who requested anonymity as these discussions are confidential. The private bank, which is housed within SVB's retail operations, caters to high net-worth individuals.