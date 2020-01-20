How to Watch the Senate Impeachment Trial: Viewer’s Guide

(Bloomberg) -- The Senate will begin hearing the House impeachment managers’ case against President Donald Trump this week on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

In a trial set to begin Tuesday at 1 p.m. Washington time, the seven Democrats will argue that the president committed “high crimes and misdemeanors” by withholding military aid to pressure Ukraine to announce politically advantageous investigations, and by blocking a congressional investigation.

Republicans are largely standing by Trump, arguing that House Democrats rushed the investigation and failed to make their case. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he’s not an impartial juror and that he is working in “total coordination” with Trump’s defense lawyers.

Where to Watch

Watch the hearings live on the Bloomberg Terminal or streaming on the web at www.bloomberg.com. The cable news networks, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, are likely to show significant portions of the trial. C-SPAN 2, which covers Senate floor proceedings, will broadcast it on cable and online.

First Steps

Starting Tuesday, the trial is expected to run every day but Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m., under Senate rules adopted in 1986.

McConnell will offer a resolution supplementing the rules to track the procedures used in President Bill Clinton’s 1999 trial by setting time limits for each side’s opening arguments followed by questions from senators.

After that, senators would decide whether to call witnesses and seek additional documents.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to offer amendments calling for more documents and testimony from four witnesses. Debate over the rules will take place behind closed doors, barring the unlikely success of a Democratic bid to keep deliberations open. The roll call votes on the resolution and amendments will be held in public.

Trump has suggested that, at this point, Senate Republicans should move to dismiss the articles of impeachment, saying that holding a trial “gives the partisan Democrat Witch Hunt credibility.” But while some senators close to Trump want a dismissal vote, McConnell last week ruled it out, saying there wasn’t enough GOP support.

The Trial

The trial then would move forward. The impeachment managers would go first, likely taking two to three days to make their case. Trump’s defense team would have a similar amount of time.

Senators would then ask questions in writing to Chief Justice John Roberts, who would read them to the legal teams.

Either the legal teams or senators may call on Roberts to make procedural decisions. In Clinton’s trial, a senator objected to the lawmakers being referred to as jurors, and Chief Justice William Rehnquist agreed.

Roberts can also choose to put procedural issues up for a vote, and any decision he makes can be overruled by a majority vote of the senators.

Trump has tweeted that the senators should not seek testimony from witnesses or subpoena additional documents, arguing that “all of this work was supposed to be done by the House,” a line echoed by Republican leadership. But four Republicans -- Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee -- have said they’re open to joining with Democrats to call witnesses.

Again, the debate on this decision will likely be held in secret, and any votes would be public.

The Senate would decide whether the witnesses would testify in public, be questioned in a private deposition, or both.

Unlike a Routine Senate Session

The trial will play out much differently than a regular Senate session. Freshman senators normally take turns presiding over the Senate. Instead, it will be the chief justice.

Senators often make speeches to a mostly empty chamber. Instead, they’ll be admonished to “keep silent, on pain of imprisonment” and submit questions in writing.

They are notorious multi-taskers, reading legislation and checking in with political contacts while in the chamber. Instead, they’ll be forbidden from carrying mobile phones or other electronic devices and told to restrict any reading to trial material.

The Senate usually works four days a week, letting members go home for the weekends -- or to Iowa and New Hampshire, for the four Democrats running for president. But the trial will likely run every day but Sunday.