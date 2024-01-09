Watch the severe SC storm roll through Hilton Head Island today with these live webcams

Sarah Claire McDonald
·2 min read

Beaufort County residents are being urged to stay safe, use caution while traveling during the imminent, tropical weather conditions and to limit any unnecessary travel today.

For residents staying home or those not in the area who wish to check on the area during ongoing weather conditions, several live webcams are available for public use.

Here’s where you can watch today’s storms live through webcams on Hilton Head Island.

Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort

The Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront website offers webcam views for:

  • The Dunes House

  • Robert Trent Jones Golf Course

  • Palmetto Dunes Pickleball Center

  • Broad Creek at Shelter Cove Marina Shelter Cove Marina

  • Hilton Head Outfitters shop

  • Palmetto Dunes 11-mile lagoon

The live webcams can be viewed online at, https://www.palmettodunes.com/news-and-media/webcams.

The Sea Pines Resort

Sea Pines Resort features a webcam livestream for the listed areas online at https://www.seapines.com/livestreams.

  • Harbour Town Clubhouse

  • Heron Point by Pete Dye

  • Sea Pines Beach Club

  • Plantation Golf Club

  • Quarterdeck/Hilton Head Lighthouse

Salty Dog Cafe

The Salty Dog Cafe offers a myriad of live webcam footage around South Beach Marina. These livestreams can be viewed online at https://saltydogcafe.com/webcams/.

Coco’s On The Beach- Beach Cam

Coco’s On The Beach offers live webcam footage of the beach around the establishment. The livestream can be viewed online at https://www.cocosonthebeach.com/beach-cam. A separate livestream of the “deck cam” can be viewed at https://www.cocosonthebeach.com/copy-of-beach-cam.

Hilton Head Surf

Also brought to you by Coco’s On The Beach, those interested in viewing the storm coverage live from their homes can watch live webcam footage of the beach on Surfline that shows the surf, wave movement and the beach online at https://www.surfline.com/surf-report/hilton-head-island/5842041f4e65fad6a7708a7d?camId=5fab0869cdb5b521db06d60c.

Hilton Head Island Beach & Tennis Resort

Hilton Head Island Beach & Tennis Resort has two different live webcam views to watch the hurricane through.

Traffic Cameras

Beaufort County Traffic Cameras

South Carolina Department of Transportation Traffic Cameras

Palmetto Electric Osprey Camera

Palmetto Electric’s osprey cam

Recommended Stories

  • Scammers steal entire driveway from Florida woman's house

    Florida resident Amanda Brochu came home to find her entire driveway missing. Law enforcement officials say she was the victim of an overpayment scam.

  • Amazon’s Alexa gets new generative AI-powered experiences

    Among the slew of CES announcements this week, it should be no surprise to anyone that generative AI is a major theme from tech companies this year, including Volkswagen, Nvidia and – of course –  Amazon. In September 2023, Amazon announced to developers that it would be launching new tools to build LLM-powered experiences. Today, the company revealed three developers delivering new generative AI-powered Alexa experiences, including AI chatbot platform Character.AI, AI music company Splash and Voice AI game developer Volley.

  • Best cash-back credit cards: Our guide to maximizing your rewards

    We've reviewed the best cash-back cards available today that we believe can offer maximum savings on the purchases you make most often.

  • Microsoft puts Azure Quantum Elements to work

    Microsoft today announced that it has worked with the U.S. Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) to use its Azure Quantum Elements service to whittle down millions of potential new battery materials to only a few -- with one of them now in the prototype stage. Now, before you get too excited about the 'quantum' part of 'Azure Quantum Elements' (and why wouldn't you -- it's in the name, after all), let's get this out of the way first: no quantum computer was used in this project.

  • Jabra debuts listening mode quick toggles for the Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active earbuds during CES 2024

    Jabra said on Tuesday it will roll out new features and enhancements for its Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active wireless earbuds, which launched in late 2023. The updates, set to roll out in two waves, include improvements to ANC, call clarity and performance in windy conditions.

  • Just stick and go: These painkilling patches can help bring you hours of sweet relief

    Bengay, Tiger Balm, Aspercreme and more: These pads are beyond easy to use.

  • The ElliQ eldercare robot gets a hardware upgrade, generative AI for improved conversations

    In some parts of the world (read: Japan, primarily), eldercare has been an important robotics focus for decades. Labrador Robotics’ home assistive system is a good example here in the States. In Tel Aviv, meanwhile, Intuition Robotics, meanwhile, has been promoting “companion” robot since 2016 or so.

  • CES 2024: Everything revealed so far, from Nvidia and AI to Samsung's Ballie robot

    CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. You already know what we’re expecting, so sit back, relax and stay tuned throughout the week as we bring you the products, announcements and startup news that you need to know.

  • Meta to restrict teen Instagram and Facebook accounts from seeing content about self-harm and eating disorders

    Meta is going to automatically limit the type of content that teen Instagram and Facebook accounts can see on the platforms, the company announced on Tuesday. The changes come as Meta has been facing increased scrutiny over claims that its services are harmful to young users. Although Meta already doesn't recommend this type of content to teens in places like Reels and Explore, these new changes mean that this type of content will no longer be shown in Feed and Stories, even if it has been shared by someone a teen follows.

  • Colts owner Jim Irsay receiving medical care for 'severe respiratory illness'

    The 64-year-old is "receiving excellent care," according to the team.

  • Kodiak Robotics reveals its best shot at making self-driving trucks a business

    Autonomous trucking startup Kodiak Robotics revealed Tuesday at CES 2024 a semi-truck that founder Don Burnette says is the linchpin in its plans to launch commercial driverless operations this year. Packed inside this sixth-generation semi truck is two — and sometimes three — of every mechanical component that is critical for safe operations, including braking, steering, sensors and computers. "From a safety perspective, we do not believe that is responsible to put a driverless truck on the road that doesn't have proper redundancy across the platform, meaning the actual chassis of the vehicle, like the actual truck itself," Burnette told TechCrunch.

  • Meta will hide topics like self-harm and eating disorders from teens

    As part of a new privacy update, Meta will hide content related to self-harm, eating disorders and other topics from teens on Instagram and Facebook.

  • Dull knives out! This No. 1 bestselling sharpener is just $10 — a price chop of 65% — at Amazon's Winter Sale

    Grab the kitchen essential 21,000+ Amazon shoppers swear by — it even comes with a cut-resistant glove to keep you safe.

  • Luma raises $43M to build AI that crafts 3D models

    A couple of years ago, Alex Yu and Amit Jain came together to found a company that'd let people capture objects in 3D using their smartphones -- no additional equipment required. Luma today announced that it'll begin leveraging a compute cluster of ~3,000 Nvidia A100 GPUs to train new AI models that can -- in Yu's words -- "see and understand, show and explain and eventually interact with [the] world." The first phase of this plan entails creating models capable of generating 3D objects from text descriptions; Luma launched one such model on its Discord server earlier this year, called Genie.

  • Weber reveals its more affordable, more versatile Searwood smart grill at CES 2024

    Weber's all-new Searwood smart grill is more versatile than its SmokeFire models, and the company also added connected features to its Summit gad grills.

  • AP Top 25: Georgia finishes the season at No. 4 behind Michigan, Washington and Texas

    The Bulldogs dominated Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

  • The best front and rear dash cams of 2024

    If you get into a car accident or have someone tampering with your vehicle in a parking lot, front and rear dash cams have you covered.

  • Parallel gets new funding for its teletherapy platform for kids with special needs

    Parallel Learning is solving that problem with a teletherapy platform that partners with school districts to create individualized plans for each student. Meant for kids in grades K through 12, Parallel announced today it has raised a new addition of $6.125 million, led by Rethink Impact, a fund that focuses on female and non-binary founders. This will entail hiring providers who are licenses in each new state where Parallel will operate.

  • Alabama defensive coordinator Kevin Steele reportedly to retire

    Steele served as an assistant to Nick Saban three different times at Alabama.

  • AppDirect raises $100M to expand its financing program for tech businesses

    AppDirect, a San Francisco- and Montreal-based platform for buying, selling and managing tech through a network of IT advisors, has raised $100 million from CDPQ to expand its financing program for small- and medium-sized tech businesses. With CDPQ's investment, AppDirect will bring together tech providers, advisors and buyers through its Capital Invest fund, the company says -- helping get tech companies' products in front of prospective customers. "Our Invest program is purpose-built to empower our technology advisors," Emanuel Bertolin, AppDirect's chief revenue officer, said in a statement.