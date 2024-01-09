Watch the severe SC storm roll through Hilton Head Island today with these live webcams
Beaufort County residents are being urged to stay safe, use caution while traveling during the imminent, tropical weather conditions and to limit any unnecessary travel today.
For residents staying home or those not in the area who wish to check on the area during ongoing weather conditions, several live webcams are available for public use.
Here’s where you can watch today’s storms live through webcams on Hilton Head Island.
Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort
The Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront website offers webcam views for:
The Dunes House
Robert Trent Jones Golf Course
Palmetto Dunes Pickleball Center
Broad Creek at Shelter Cove Marina Shelter Cove Marina
Hilton Head Outfitters shop
Palmetto Dunes 11-mile lagoon
The live webcams can be viewed online at, https://www.palmettodunes.com/news-and-media/webcams.
The Sea Pines Resort
Sea Pines Resort features a webcam livestream for the listed areas online at https://www.seapines.com/livestreams.
Harbour Town Clubhouse
Heron Point by Pete Dye
Sea Pines Beach Club
Plantation Golf Club
Quarterdeck/Hilton Head Lighthouse
Salty Dog Cafe
The Salty Dog Cafe offers a myriad of live webcam footage around South Beach Marina. These livestreams can be viewed online at https://saltydogcafe.com/webcams/.
Coco’s On The Beach- Beach Cam
Coco’s On The Beach offers live webcam footage of the beach around the establishment. The livestream can be viewed online at https://www.cocosonthebeach.com/beach-cam. A separate livestream of the “deck cam” can be viewed at https://www.cocosonthebeach.com/copy-of-beach-cam.
Hilton Head Surf
Also brought to you by Coco’s On The Beach, those interested in viewing the storm coverage live from their homes can watch live webcam footage of the beach on Surfline that shows the surf, wave movement and the beach online at https://www.surfline.com/surf-report/hilton-head-island/5842041f4e65fad6a7708a7d?camId=5fab0869cdb5b521db06d60c.
Hilton Head Island Beach & Tennis Resort
Hilton Head Island Beach & Tennis Resort has two different live webcam views to watch the hurricane through.
Traffic Cameras
Beaufort County Traffic Cameras
South Carolina Department of Transportation Traffic Cameras