WATCH: Sheriff gives update after man fatally stabs woman & himself while 3 children were home

Volusia County deputies are trying to help three children who were discovered at the scene of a murder-suicide in Deltona.

Deputies said they found a man and a woman stabbed to death in a home on Gramercy Drive off of Elkcam Boulevard.

Investigators said it appears the man killed the woman, then took his own life.

Deputies found the three children unhurt inside the home.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is set to give an update on the children at noon.

Chitwood posted on social media that the children will need “a lot of love and support” and that they’re going to stay with family.

