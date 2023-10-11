WATCH: Sheriff’s K-9 captures man who deputies say recently escaped from them

A man who deputies said ran from the scene of a reported aggravated assault in Eustis over the weekend is now behind bars, the Lake County Sheriffs’ Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said David Flores, 37, was taken into custody early Wednesday in Sorrento.

Deputies began searching for Flores on Sunday evening around Bates Avenue in Eustis after they said he left the scene and ran into a nearby wooded area.

LCSO alerted the public that he was “possibly armed and dangerous.”

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said investigators received information that Flores was at a home in Sorrento.

When deputies arrived to search the property, they said he ran off again.

A Sheriff’s Office K-9 caught up with Flores, who was hiding in a hole where some trees had been cleared, officials said.

They said he was treated for minor injuries before being booked into jail.

Investigators have charged Flores with resisting arrest, and said they served a warrant revoking bond on a previous grand theft charge.

LCSO said more charges against Flores are pending.

