WATCH: Sheriff releases body camera videos of deputy-involved shooting in Volusia County

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office just revealed new details Monday about the man, they say was shot after he charged at a deputy with knives during an “erratic mental health episode.”

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood also showed body camera video of the moments before the gunfire and said deputies tried to negotiate with the suspect.

WARNING: This body camera video contains graphic content

Deputies said Michael Collmar is recovering at a hospital after the shooting at his parent’s home.

It happened on Lakeshore Drive, off Tomoka Farms Road, in New Smyrna Beach on Sunday.

